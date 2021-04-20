Log in
    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
TSX falls 0.85% to 19,040.78

04/20/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.85 percent to 19,040.78 

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp , up 5.0%, B2Gold Corp, up 3.5%, and Osisko Mining Inc, higher by 3.4%.

* Lagging shares were OrganiGram Holdings Inc, down 10.1%, Aphria Inc, down 8.6%, and Whitecap Resources Inc, lower by 6.5%.

* On the TSX 114 issues rose and 111 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 198.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Whitecap Resources Inc, Air Canada and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 4.65 points, or 4.0%, while the financials sector slipped 3.49 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.21%, or $0.77, to $62.61 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1.16%, or $0.78, to $66.27.

* The TSX is up 9.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 20 at 21:03 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 5.00% 2.31 Delayed Quote.-10.57%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.85% 19040.78 Delayed Quote.10.16%
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.31 Delayed Quote.5.00%
B2GOLD CORP. 6.43 Delayed Quote.3.54%
BORALEX INC. 42.19 Delayed Quote.3.38%
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. 23 Delayed Quote.3.14%
SPIN MASTER CORP. 41.55 Delayed Quote.3.13%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 138.85 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. 13.01 Delayed Quote.-6.34%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 32.22 Delayed Quote.-6.34%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 9.22 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. 5.3 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
