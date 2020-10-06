Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/06 04:52:11 pm
16236.13 PTS   -1.06%
05:10pTSX falls 1.06% to 16,236.13
RE
10/05Australia's Newcrest Mining cleared to trade on TSX from Oct 13
RE
10/05TSX rises 1.3% to 16,410.19
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls 1.06% to 16,236.13

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:10pm EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.06 percent to 16,236.13 

* Leading the index were Cargojet Inc , up 5.1%, Parex Resources Inc , up 3.8%, and Trillium Therapeutics Inc , higher by 3.7%.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc , down 15.3%, Cascades Inc, down 8.1%, and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, lower by 7.6%.

* On the TSX 60 issues rose and 158 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 10 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 242.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia , Toronto-dominion Bank  and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 0.03 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector slipped 0.07 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.56%, or $0.61, to $39.83 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.55%, or $0.64, to $41.93 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 4.8% for the year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARGOJET INC. 5.10% 205.69 Delayed Quote.89.40%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.06% 16236.13 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:10pTSX falls 1.06% to 16,236.13
RE
10/05Australia's Newcrest Mining cleared to trade on TSX from Oct 13
RE
10/05TSX rises 1.3% to 16,410.19
RE
10/05TSX rises as energy stocks gain on signs of Trump's improving health
RE
10/05TSX opens higher on energy boost
RE
10/02TSX rises 0.09% to 16,199.25
RE
10/01TSX rises 0.39% to 16,184.54
RE
09/30TSX falls 0.56% to 16,121.38
RE
09/29TSX falls 0.19% to 16,211.52
RE
09/28TSX rises 1.1% to 16,242.81
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CARGOJET INC. 205.69 Delayed Quote.5.10%
PAREX RESOURCES INC. 14.81 Delayed Quote.3.78%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 0.92 Delayed Quote.3.37%
H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 10.41 Delayed Quote.2.87%
WINPAK LTD. 45.2 Delayed Quote.2.75%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 0.45 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 1 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 4.52 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
CASCADES INC. 16.19 Delayed Quote.-8.06%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 13.33 Delayed Quote.-15.31%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group