Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/04 05:16:28 pm
16218.01 PTS   -1.40%
05:07pTSX falls 1.4% to 16,218.01
RE
04:48pCanada's TSX posts biggest weekly loss since June, C$ rises after jobs gain
RE
09/02TSX rises 0.32% to 16,697.97
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls 1.4% to 16,218.01

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 05:07pm EDT
The number of novel coronavirus cases continues to grow in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.40 percent to 16,218.01 

* Leading the index were Laurentian Bank of Canada, up 6.1%, Air Canada, up 3.8%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc , higher by 3.3%.

* Lagging shares were Kinaxis Inc , down 6.6%, Equinox Gold Corp , down 6.2%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , lower by 6.0%.

* On the TSX 37 issues rose and 181 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 260.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd  and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 0.74 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector slipped 2.01 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 4.5%, or $1.86, to $39.51 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 3.9%, or $1.72, to $42.35 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 5% for the year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 3.79% 18.63 Delayed Quote.-63.00%
APHRIA INC. -2.76% 5.98 Delayed Quote.-9.29%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -6.00% 11.12 Delayed Quote.-64.67%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 0.00% 0.17 Delayed Quote.-68.52%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED -0.16% 25.71 Delayed Quote.-38.69%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -2.09% 21.11 Delayed Quote.-21.05%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -0.99% 7.02 Delayed Quote.-28.89%
EQUINOX GOLD CORP. -6.18% 15.65 Delayed Quote.66.97%
HEXO CORP. -2.25% 0.87 Delayed Quote.-57.00%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 3.33% 5.89 Delayed Quote.5.95%
KINAXIS INC. -6.58% 190.65 Delayed Quote.104.03%
LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA 6.09% 28.92 Delayed Quote.-38.65%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. -1.96% 0.5 Delayed Quote.-18.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.16% 42.32 Delayed Quote.-32.74%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.21% 19.16 Delayed Quote.-27.16%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -1.32% 1.49 Delayed Quote.-52.66%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.40% 16218.01 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -2.90% 0.335 Delayed Quote.-54.00%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 0.00% 0.175 Delayed Quote.-72.22%
TILRAY, INC. -2.31% 5.92 Delayed Quote.-65.44%
WTI -3.78% 39.424 Delayed Quote.-31.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:07pTSX falls 1.4% to 16,218.01
RE
04:48pCanada's TSX posts biggest weekly loss since June, C$ rises after jobs gain
RE
09/02TSX rises 0.32% to 16,697.97
RE
09/02TSX rises 0.79% to 16,644.99
RE
08/27TSX falls 0.35% to 16,731.49
RE
08/26TSX rises 1.04% to 16,789.97
RE
08/26Canada's TSX seen higher as outlook improves for cyclical stocks
RE
08/26Toronto s&p/tsx composite index to rise 8.3% by end-2021 to 18,000 (17,000 in..
RE
08/26Toronto s&p/tsx composite index to rise 2.3% by end-2020 to 17,000 (15,590 in..
RE
08/25TSX falls 0.06% to 16,617.48
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA 28.92 Delayed Quote.6.09%
AIR CANADA 18.63 Delayed Quote.3.79%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 5.89 Delayed Quote.3.33%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 15.35 Delayed Quote.2.95%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 8.23 Delayed Quote.2.75%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 73.68 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
SHOPIFY INC. 1270 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.69 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 11.12 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
KINAXIS INC. 190.65 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group