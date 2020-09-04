TSX falls 1.4% to 16,218.01

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.40 percent to 16,218.01

* Leading the index were Laurentian Bank of Canada, up 6.1%, Air Canada, up 3.8%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc , higher by 3.3%.

* Lagging shares were Kinaxis Inc , down 6.6%, Equinox Gold Corp , down 6.2%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , lower by 6.0%.

* On the TSX 37 issues rose and 181 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 260.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.74 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector slipped 2.01 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 4.5%, or $1.86, to $39.51 a barrel. Brent crude fell 3.9%, or $1.72, to $42.35 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 5% for the year.