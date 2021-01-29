Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
01/29 04:04:01 pm
17337.02 PTS   -1.81%
04:10pBioasis Technologies Raises C$0.2 Million in Non-Brokered Private Placement of Shares
MT
04:04pTSX falls 1.97% to 17,309.74
RE
03:08pGranada Gold Mine Up Near 3% On Updated High-Grade Mineral Resource Estimate
MT
TSX falls 1.97% to 17,309.74

01/29/2021 | 04:04pm EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.97 percent to 17,309.74 

* Leading the index were MAG Silver Corp , up 8.9%, First Majestic Silver Corp, up 6.7%, and Silvercorp Metals Inc, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp, down 6.2%, Teck Resources Ltd, down 5.8%, and Aphria Inc, lower by 5.4%.

* On the TSX 28 issues rose and 192 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 208.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Cenovus Energy Inc and Air Canada.

* The TSX's energy group fell 2.15 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector slipped 6.44 points, or 2.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.25%, or $0.13, to $52.21 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.65%, or $0.36, to $55.89 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 0.7% for the year.


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAG SILVER CORP. 9.13% 24.97 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.81% 17337.02 Delayed Quote.1.28%
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
MAG SILVER CORP. 25.17 Delayed Quote.10.01%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 23.12 Delayed Quote.7.04%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. 41.54 Delayed Quote.3.69%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION 27.2 Delayed Quote.2.56%
IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC 58.05 End-of-day quote.2.45%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 23.34 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 2.56 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION 16.04 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 0.75 Delayed Quote.-8.54%
BOMBARDIER INC. 0.62 Delayed Quote.-11.43%
Heatmap :
