TSX falls 1.97% to 17,309.74

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.97 percent to 17,309.74

* Leading the index were MAG Silver Corp , up 8.9%, First Majestic Silver Corp, up 6.7%, and Silvercorp Metals Inc, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp, down 6.2%, Teck Resources Ltd, down 5.8%, and Aphria Inc, lower by 5.4%.

* On the TSX 28 issues rose and 192 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 208.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Cenovus Energy Inc and Air Canada.

* The TSX's energy group fell 2.15 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector slipped 6.44 points, or 2.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.25%, or $0.13, to $52.21 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.65%, or $0.36, to $55.89 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 0.7% for the year.