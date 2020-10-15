Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/15 10:26:31 am
16373.24 PTS   -0.50%
10:10aTSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
10:09aTSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
09:37aTSX falls at open on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 10:10am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slumped, while pot producer Aphria Inc's downbeat earnings further dented sentiment.

* The energy sector dropped 2%, weighed down by U.S. crude prices, which fell 3.5% a barrel, and Brent crude, which lost 3.1%, as new COVID-19 restrictions raised concerns over the outlook for economic growth and a recovery in fuel demand. [O/R]

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 130.79 points, or 0.79%, at 16,324.61.

* Aphria Inc fell 13.5%, the most on the TSX, after the pot producer missed estimates for its first-quarter revenue.

* The second biggest decliner was Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 6.6%, after the fuel-cell products developer sold its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle business assets to Honeywell International Inc.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1% as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,895.5 an ounce. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 14 issues rose, while 207 issues fell in a 14.79-to-1 ratio favoring losers, with 13.38 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aritzia Inc , which jumped 5.1%, and Lundin Mining Corp, which rose 0.7%, after multiple brokerages raised the price target on both companies' stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc , Bombardier Inc , and Suncor Energy Corp.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total 27.34 million shares traded.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -14.66% 6.44 Delayed Quote.13.72%
ARITZIA INC. 5.92% 20.74 Delayed Quote.2.78%
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. -3.75% 23.86 Delayed Quote.167.24%
BOMBARDIER INC. -1.49% 0.33 Delayed Quote.-82.64%
GOLD -0.09% 1895.25 Delayed Quote.24.75%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -1.30% 171.255 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.63% 42.2 Delayed Quote.-35.70%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 1.31% 7.745 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.49% 16373.24 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -2.71% 15.78 Delayed Quote.-61.84%
WTI -3.03% 39.83 Delayed Quote.-32.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:10aTSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
10:09aTSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
09:37aTSX falls at open on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
10/14TSX gains as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
RE
10/14TSX gains as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
RE
10/14TSX opens higher on energy boost
RE
10/13TSX falls 0.31% to 16,510.83
RE
10/13TSX falls as materials sector drags on weaker bullion, copper prices
RE
10/13TSX slips at open as materials drag
RE
10/09TSX rises 0.17% to 16,562.81
RE
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:19aH&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings..
AQ
10:01aALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVEST : Announces October 2020 Distribution
AQ
10:01aSIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Announces October Dividend
AQ
10:00aWSP GLOBAL : Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results Release Date
AQ
09:55aTELUS : Launches Owner's Advantage Plan
PU
09:15aCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
09:15aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ARITZIA INC. 20.61 Delayed Quote.5.26%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.54 Delayed Quote.3.85%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 7.81 Delayed Quote.1.96%
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD. 84.02 Delayed Quote.1.29%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 6.78 Delayed Quote.1.19%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. 3.42 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 4.925 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
HEXO CORP. 0.96 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 0.465 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. 2.36 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group