Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/27 10:26:01 am
16047.67 PTS   -0.20%
10:21aTSX flat as downbeat earnings offset energy gains
RE
10:19aTSX flat as downbeat earnings offset energy gains
RE
09:44aTSX opens flat as materials drag, Teck earnings disappoint
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX flat as downbeat earnings offset energy gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 10:21am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted on Tuesday, as dismal earnings from Teck Resources Ltd and Restaurant Brands International Inc offset strength in energy stocks.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.43 points, or 0.05%, at 16,072.12.

* The energy sector climbed 0.6% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6%. [O/R]

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, recouped early losses and added 0.1% as gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,904.6 an ounce. [GOL/]

* Teck Resources shed 5.6%, the most on the TSX, after the company missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, hurt by a steep drop in the prices of steelmaking coal.

* The second-biggest decliner was Restaurant Brands International, down 2.9% after the restaurant chain posted third-quarter profit below analysts' estimates.

* On the TSX, 141 issues were higher, while 74 issues declined for a 1.91-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.65 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX were Colliers International Group Inc, which jumped 10.5% after the real estate service provider reported upbeat quarterly results.

* Cenovus Energy Inc rose 5.2%, marking its second session in black, two days after the oil producer said it would buy rival Husky Energy Inc.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Nevada Copper Corp , Bank of Montreal, and Royal Bank of Canada.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were one new 52-week highs and two new lows, with a total volume of 27.25 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL -1.04% 82.8 Delayed Quote.-16.88%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 4.03% 4.65 Delayed Quote.-66.14%
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. 13.53% 95.58 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
GOLD 0.18% 1906.48 Delayed Quote.25.13%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 3.80% 3.675 Delayed Quote.-65.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.40% 40.58 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
NEVADA COPPER CORP. -6.25% 0.075 Delayed Quote.-78.08%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.94% 54.69 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -1.17% 93.43 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.21% 16047.67 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -5.17% 16.76 Delayed Quote.-21.85%
WTI 0.40% 38.73 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:21aTSX flat as downbeat earnings offset energy gains
RE
10:19aTSX flat as downbeat earnings offset energy gains
RE
09:44aTSX opens flat as materials drag, Teck earnings disappoint
RE
10/26TSX falls 1.38% to 16,079.55
RE
10/26TSX falls on energy weakness as surging virus cases weigh
RE
10/26TSX opens lower on energy weakness as surging virus cases weigh
RE
10/23TSX rises 0.15% to 16,304.08
RE
10/23TSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost
RE
10/23TSX opens higher on energy boost, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/22TSX rises 0.3% to 16,279.36
RE
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:10aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Its music to the ears! Amazon Music is now available to ..
PU
10:01aCCL TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCU : 30 a.m. EST
GL
08:30aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna's CLEARVIEW Camera Monitoring System ..
PU
08:16aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : CLEARVIEW Camera Monitoring System to Debut In 2022
AQ
08:16aMagna's CLEARVIEW Camera Monitoring System to Debut In 2022
GL
08:01aMEDIA ADVISORY : CAE's FY2021 second quarter financial results and conference ca..
AQ
08:01aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Closes 1.14 Billion European Core-Plus Real Estat..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. 96.38 Delayed Quote.14.55%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 4.66 Delayed Quote.4.25%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 3.68 Delayed Quote.3.66%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 2.42 Delayed Quote.3.42%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 25.29 Delayed Quote.3.31%
IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC 47.87 End-of-day quote.-2.41%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 6.34 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
BOMBARDIER INC. 0.32 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.52 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 16.78 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group