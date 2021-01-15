Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX flat as energy drag offsets U.S. stimulus optimism

01/15/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted on Friday, as weakness in energy stocks and fears of tighter lockdowns amid rising coronavirus cases globally outweighed optimism around a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan.

* The energy sector dropped 1.9% as U.S. crude prices were down 1.5% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.6% amid the prospect of tighter lockdowns in Germany and France as well as new COVID-19 restrictions in China. [O/R]

* Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package proposal on Thursday to jump-start the pandemic-hit economy.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.48 points, or 0.04%, at 17,950.61.

* The financials sector slipped 0.2%. The industrials sector fell 0.4%.

* Ballard Power Systems Inc fell 7.4%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Osisko Mining Inc, down 5.5%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 66 issues were higher, while 149 issues declined for a 2.26-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.61 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Blackberry Limited, which jumped 25.6% to its highest in more than two years, and Aphria Inc , which rose 11.5% extending its prior session's gains after an upbeat quarterly earnings.

* The most-heavily traded shares by volume were BlackBerry Limited , Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd and Zenabis Global Inc .

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 50.17 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 8.52% 16.54 Delayed Quote.73.30%
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. -8.98% 39.76 Delayed Quote.46.64%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 20.24% 13.705 Delayed Quote.11.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.37% 55.08 Delayed Quote.8.12%
OSISKO MINING INC. -6.34% 3.25 Delayed Quote.-10.54%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.48% 17869.4 Delayed Quote.3.01%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 4.29% 0.365 Delayed Quote.48.94%
WTI -2.53% 52.369 Delayed Quote.9.44%
ZENABIS GLOBAL INC. 6.67% 0.08 Delayed Quote.42.86%
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:27aAmericas Gold and Silver Down More Than 6% as Upsizes Bought Deal Financing t..
MT
10:02aTSX flat as energy drag offsets U.S. stimulus optimism
RE
09:43aLegend Power Starts Trade on OTCQB Under Symbol "LPSIF"
MT
01/14Namaste Technologies
MT
01/14EURO MANGANESE : Gained 4.7% and Hit 52 Week Highs Today; Then Says Chvaletice M..
MT
01/14Eclipse Gold Mining, Northern Vertex Close C$22.56 Million Subscription Recei..
MT
01/14Wishpond Technologies Raising C$7 Million in Bought-Deal Share Offering
MT
01/14TSX rises 0.18% to 17,966.47
RE
01/14Pelangio Exploration Says Readying to Drill Hailstone Property Following 2020..
MT
01/14Experion Holdings, Up 42%, Promotes Medwid to Chief Operating Officer
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:20aCHORUS AVIATION INC. : - Jazz Aviation Named as One of Nova Scotia's Top Employe..
AQ
10:20aMARKET CHATTER : BlackBerry, Facebook Reportedly Close to Global Settlement Over..
MT
10:18aERO COPPER : files Technical Report for Vale do Curaca Property
AQ
10:12aBORALEX : Closes Acquisition of Aeolis Wind Power's Equity Stake in Moose Lake W..
MT
10:01aBORALEX : announces the closing of the acquisition of Aeolis Wind Power Corporat..
PR
10:00aSienna Announces January Dividend
GL
09:55aNFI : Port Authority of Allegheny County adds 6 more battery-electric Xcelsior C..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 13.78 Delayed Quote.20.24%
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 100.34 Delayed Quote.4.52%
IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC 58.47 End-of-day quote.4.43%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 15.69 Delayed Quote.3.91%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 102.01 Delayed Quote.2.79%
CAMECO CORPORATION 16.85 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 14.54 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 4.69 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 8.44 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 23.24 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ