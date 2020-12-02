TSX flat as losses in metal miners offset vaccine cheer

* At 10:31 a.m. ET (1531 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.4 points, or 0.05%, at 17,306.33.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8% as investors awaited a pact from producers on output, which many traders expect will continue to be reined in.

* Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use, saying it would start rolling it out early next week.

* Canadian labor productivity fell by a record 10.3% in the third quarter as hours worked rebounded faster than business output.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1% as base metal prices retreated from recent highs.

* The energy sector climbed 1%, while the utilities sector sank 0.9%.

* The financials sector gained 0.1%. Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada beat expectations for fourth-quarter profit on lower-than-expected provisions to cover potential loan losses.

* On the TSX, 92 issues were higher, while 124 issues declined for a 1.35-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 62.80 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Blackberry Ltd, which jumped 13.8%, adding to more than 19% rally on Tuesday and Lightspeed Pos Inc, which rose 8.9% after brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

* Methanex Corp fell 3.9%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Firstservice Corp, down 3.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd; Zenabis Global Inc, which was flat and Aurora Cannabis, up 1.8%.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 13 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 110.51 million shares.

