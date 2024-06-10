* TSX flat

* Energy shares marked biggest one-day gain in near two weeks

June 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as gains in materials and energy stocks, boosted by higher commodity prices, was offset by investor caution ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting due later this week.

At 10:02 a.m. ET (14:02 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.17 points, or 0.03%, at 21,999.83.

The Canadian dollar weakened, while the government 10-year bond yields climbed as much as 3.518%. The yield on similar U.S. benchmark debt also rose on concerns that stubborn inflation will keep interest rates higher for longer in the United States.

Investors drew a cautious stance ahead of Wednesday's U.S. consumer prices data and the Fed's monetary policy meeting, which could drive market action and determine the country's timing and scope of monetary policy easing this year.

The U.S. stocks indexes also edged lower in caution.

Rate-sensitive utilities and financials shares slipped 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, on the TSX.

Meanwhile, Canada's manufacturing sales data and wholesale trade numbers for the month of April are scheduled for release on Friday.

While the Bank of Canada (BoC) has already initiated monetary policy easing with a 25 basis points cut last week, investors are betting on a near 51% probability that the Fed will start rate cuts in September.

"With interest rates still at restrictive levels, there is room for the BoC to cut further without stoking a resurgence in price growth," said Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at the Royal Bank of Canada in a note.

The energy sector gained 1.3%, leading sectoral gains as crude prices moved higher, buoyed by hopes of rising fuel demand this summer.

The materials sector, which includes metals miners and fertilizer companies, followed with a 0.5% climb, supported by higher prices of most metals, including gold and copper.

In corporate news, Bitcoin miner Bitfarms dropped 1.5% after it approved the adoption of a "poison pill" to fend off a potential hostile takeover attempt by rival Riot Platforms . (Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)