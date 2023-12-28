(Reuters) - Futures linked to Canada's resources-heavy main stock index dipped on Thursday, tracking falling crude oil prices, but the index looks set to end the year higher, buoyed by lingering optimism over global central banks considering interest rate cuts next year.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 7:01 a.m. ET (1201 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts were mixed. [.N]

On the commodities front, crude oil prices fell around 1% as concerns eased about shipping disruptions along the Red Sea route, even as tensions in the Middle East continue to fester. [O/R]

Gold prices were steady after hitting more than a three-week high earlier in the day, while copper prices retreated from their highest level in nearly five months. [GOL/] [MET/L]

Other base metal prices were also declining, while iron ore futures also slipped. [IRONORE/]

Energy and materials companies combined make up just over 30% of the benchmark Canadian stock index as of Wednesday's close, according to LSEG data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, touching its highest closing level since May 2022.

The benchmark Canadian index eyes a more than 8% rise for the year, with information technology on track to be the best-performing sector, up over 50% year-to-date.

Trading is expected to be light, with only a few trading days left in 2023.

On Thursday's data front, eyes would be on a weekly jobless claims report in the United States, scheduled for release before markets open, which could offer clues about the state of the labor market in the world's biggest economy.

COMMODITIES AT 7:01 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $2,085.5; -0.4% [GOL/]

US crude: $73.32; -1.1% [O/R]

Brent crude: $78.8; -1.1% [O/R]

($1= C$1.3217)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru;Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)