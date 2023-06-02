(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, buoyed by investor optimism across global markets after the United States passed a bill to lift its debt ceiling.

Late on Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation that lifts the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default by the world's largest economy.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.6% at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices also ticked higher ahead of the OPEC+ meeting due over the weekend, while bullion prices held steady as market participants assessed possibilities of a rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve. [O/R] [GOL/]

Among single stocks, Canada's second-biggest oil producer Suncor Energy Inc will reportedly cut 1,500 jobs by the end of this year as it aims to reduce costs and improve its financial performance. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 1.3% in premarket trading.

Brokerage TD Securities turned bearish on powersport vehicle manufacturer BRP Inc. Further, the brokerage lifted its rating on Lundin Mining Corp to "buy" from "hold".

Meanwhile, home prices in Greater Toronto Area (GTA) increased in May from April and sales rose sharply, the data by Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed, adding to evidence that the housing market has turned a corner.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.5% higher boosted by gains in commodity-linked sectors. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were up 175 points, or 0.53% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 20.25 points, or 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 65.75 points, or 0.45%. [.N]

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,988.4; +0.1% [GOL/]

US crude: $71.19; +1.5% [O/R]

Brent crude: $75.39; +1.5% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

May Non-Farm Payrolls due at 8:30 a.m. ET

May Private Payrolls due at 8:30 a.m. ET

May Unemployment Rate due at 8:30 a.m. ET

