(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index seesawed on Wednesday, after stocks hit a one-year low in the previous session as bond yields jumped, while investors brace for key economic data from the United States.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:12 a.m. ET (11:12 GMT) after being down earlier.

Shares in energy and materials stocks are expected to take a hit as prices of most commodities continue to slip on a stronger dollar and rising yields.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended Tuesday down 156.26 points, or 0.8%, at 19,020.92, its lowest closing level since October 2022, as a jump in long-term borrowing costs rattled investors.

Investors will be looking for the U.S. ADP National Employment data at 08:15 ET, a day after job openings in the world's largest economy unexpectedly rose in August adding to concerns about interest rates staying higher for longer.

Anxiety around interest rates was also mirrored in the rout in the global bond markets, with Canada's benchmark bond yield hitting a fresh 16-year high on Tuesday.

Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, S&P Global's final composite and services PMI surveys are some other datasets that will be monitored during the day.

Futures tracking Wall Street's main indexes also remained subdued after a relentless rally in Treasury yields

Meanwhile, data showed Greater Toronto Area home prices rose in September for the first time in four months, as the Bank of Canada paused its interest rate hiking campaign, but the level of sales fell to its lowest since January.

COMMODITIES AT 7:12 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,827.7; -0.3%

US crude: $87.7; -1.7%

Brent crude: $89.4; -1.7%

($1= C$1.3704)

