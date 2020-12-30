TSX gains on energy boost, vaccine optimism

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on
Wednesday, supported by energy and material stocks, as Britain's
approval of another coronavirus shot lifted sentiment around a
vaccine-led global economic recovery.
* Britain became the first to approve the COVID-19 vaccine
developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, helping
world stocks edge towards record highs.
* The energy sector climbed 1.6% as oil prices
gained on the back of a weaker dollar and a decline in U.S.
crude inventories.
* The materials sector, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9%.
* Gold prices held steady on Wednesday.
* At 09:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.03 points, or 0.32%,
at 17,599.46.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oil
producer Whitecap Resources Inc, which jumped 5.3%, and
lumber producer Canfor Corp, which rose 4%.
* On the TSX, 187 issues were higher, while 31 issues
declined for a 6.03-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.98
million shares traded.
* Cybersecurity firm Blackberry Ltd fell 1.8%, the
most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was e-commerce
firm Shopify Inc, down 1.7%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power
Corporation of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and
TC Energy Corp.
* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 70 new 52-week highs
and five new lows, with total volume of 29.79 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)