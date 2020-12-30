Log in
TSX gains on energy boost, vaccine optimism

12/30/2020 | 10:08am EST
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by energy and material stocks, as Britain's approval of another coronavirus shot lifted sentiment around a vaccine-led global economic recovery.

* Britain became the first to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, helping world stocks edge towards record highs.

* The energy sector climbed 1.6% as oil prices gained on the back of a weaker dollar and a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9%.

* Gold prices held steady on Wednesday.

* At 09:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.03 points, or 0.32%, at 17,599.46.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oil producer Whitecap Resources Inc, which jumped 5.3%, and lumber producer Canfor Corp, which rose 4%.

* On the TSX, 187 issues were higher, while 31 issues declined for a 6.03-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.98 million shares traded.

* Cybersecurity firm Blackberry Ltd fell 1.8%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was e-commerce firm Shopify Inc, down 1.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and TC Energy Corp.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 70 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 29.79 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.56% 7434 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
CANFOR CORPORATION 4.44% 23.59 Delayed Quote.87.56%
GOLD 0.46% 1886.19 Delayed Quote.23.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.90% 51.54 Delayed Quote.-22.88%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA 0.44% 29.1 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.30% 17606.62 Delayed Quote.2.81%
SHOPIFY INC. -2.11% 1156.63 Delayed Quote.194.69%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 0.47% 69.08 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. 4.29% 4.96 Delayed Quote.-14.05%
WTI -0.13% 48.26 Delayed Quote.-22.14%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 23.88 Delayed Quote.4.51%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 3.65 Delayed Quote.4.29%
CANFOR CORPORATION 23.71 Delayed Quote.4.13%
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. 1.28 Delayed Quote.4.07%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 3.35 Delayed Quote.3.72%
MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. 28.04 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. 1.81 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. 48.2 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
SHOPIFY INC. 1469.33 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 8.46 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
