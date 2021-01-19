Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX gains on energy boost, wholesale trade data

01/19/2021 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by strength in energy stocks, as data showing growth in domestic wholesale trade in November bolstered sentiment.

* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.8% a barrel and Brent crude added 1.8% on the back of optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth. [O/R]

* Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.7% in November from October on higher sales of machinery and equipment, as well as building materials and supplies, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.81 points, or 0.04%, at 17,951.69.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were cybersecurity firm BlackBerry Limited, which jumped 5.5% and oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc, which rose 3.9%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,842.9 an ounce. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 83 issues declined for a 1.63-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 24.30 million shares traded.

* Meanwhile, the nation's factory sales decreased by 0.6% in November on lower sales of aerospace products and parts, as well as motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said.

* Pot producer Aphria Inc fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was its peer Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc, Blackberry Limited and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 58 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 55.34 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -6.09% 15.64 Delayed Quote.86.59%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -4.21% 14.63 Delayed Quote.43.58%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 5.26% 0.4 Delayed Quote.49.02%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 3.18% 13.6 Delayed Quote.47.87%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -2.59% 41.82 Delayed Quote.36.65%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -3.16% 13.8 Delayed Quote.61.09%
GOLD -0.05% 1836.285 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
HEXO CORP. -3.72% 8.8 Delayed Quote.95.72%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 1.68% 1.21 Delayed Quote.15.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.59% 55.56 Delayed Quote.6.15%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -4.72% 2.23 Delayed Quote.37.87%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.04% 17932.58 Delayed Quote.2.93%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -1.39% 0.35 Delayed Quote.53.19%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -2.27% 0.215 Delayed Quote.41.94%
TILRAY, INC. -9.64% 17.8 Delayed Quote.138.50%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. 3.08% 6.68 Delayed Quote.14.44%
WTI 0.68% 52.583 Delayed Quote.8.19%
ZENABIS GLOBAL INC. 9.09% 0.115 Delayed Quote.109.52%
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:17aGolden Arrow Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Tierra Dorada in Paraguay
MT
10:10aUPDATE : Falcon Oil & Gas Jumps 15% in Canada Trade on Kyalla 117 Discovery in A..
MT
10:09aTSX gains on energy boost, wholesale trade data
RE
10:08aUPDATE : HIVE Blockchain Gains 5% in Canada Trade as Purchases 6,400 Canaan Aval..
MT
10:07aTSX gains on energy boost, wholesale trade data
RE
09:36aTSX opens higher on energy boost, wholesale trade data
RE
08:40aDual Listed Resolute Forest Products, Near 52-Week Highs, Down In US Pre-Mkt ..
MT
08:26aWeedMD Announces New Cannabis 2.0 Products Coming In Q2; Shares Fell 7.25% on..
MT
08:23aNeo Lithium Shares Rise 11% As Work Resumes At Argentina Plant
MT
08:13aThink Research Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Buy MDBriefCase, Provider ..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:07aTSX gains on energy boost, wholesale trade data
RE
10:07aUPDATE : MEG Energy Recoups Monday Losses as Provides Preliminary 2020 Fourth Qu..
MT
10:06aCHORUS AVIATION : Jazz Aviation named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young Pe..
AQ
09:39aPrairieSky Royalty Keeps Hold Rating at TPH Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Results
MT
09:26aPAN AMERICAN SILVER : Conference Call Slides
PU
09:21aLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATIO : LIF) - Rio Tinto releases IOC production ..
AQ
09:12aPRETIUM RESOURCES : HC Wainwright Adjusts Pretium Resources' Price Target to $17..
MT
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 2.765 Delayed Quote.7.59%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 35.06 Delayed Quote.5.10%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 23.96 Delayed Quote.4.72%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 25.8 Delayed Quote.3.41%
ENERFLEX LTD. 7.72 Delayed Quote.3.35%
CAMECO CORPORATION 16.25 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
SHOPIFY INC. 1472 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 13.79 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
HEXO CORP. 8.8 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 14.58 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
Heatmap :