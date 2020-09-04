TSX gains on positive monthly jobs data

The country added 245,800 jobs in August, most of them full-time, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2%. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a gain of 275,000 jobs and unemployment rate falling to 10.1% from 10.9% in July.

At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.79 points, or 0.16%, at 16,474.68.

The financials sector gained 1.2%, boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada, which jumped 5.7% after the lender beat both revenue and profit estimates for the third quarter.

The energy sector fell 0.28% as U.S. crude prices were down 1.79% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.5%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,919.7 an ounce.

On the TSX, 147 issues were higher, while 69 issues declined for a 2.13-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 22.63 million shares traded.

The second-biggest gainer on the index was First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which rose 3.4%.

Equinox Gold Corp fell 5%, the most on the TSX, after the gold miner said it was suspending activity at the Los Filos Mine in Mexico, while Centerra Gold Inc was down 3.6%.

The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd .

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were three new 52-week highs and no new lows, with a total volume of 36.07 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)