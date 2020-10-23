Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/23 10:42:16 am
16292.98 PTS   +0.08%
10:28aTSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost
RE
10:27aTSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost
RE
09:34aTSX opens higher on energy boost, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:28am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by encouraging estimates of domestic wholesale data and gains in Corus Entertainment Inc after multiple brokerages went bullish on the stock following a strong quarterly result.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.1 points, or 0.18%, at 16,309.46.

* The nation's wholesale sales in September most likely increased by 0.4% after rising 0.3% in August, Statscan said in a flash estimate.

* Media company Corus Entertainment Inc was the largest percentage gainer on the index, jumping 9.5% after multiple brokerages raised their price targets on its stock following upbeat quarterly results.

* Canfor Corp was the next big gainer, rising 3.7% after the company posted third-quarter earnings above analysts' estimates.

* The energy sector shed its initial gains and dropped 0.2%, even as U.S. crude prices ticked up 0.2% a barrel and Brent crude added 0.1%. [O/R]

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% even though gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,907.4 an ounce. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 139 issues were higher, while 78 issues declined for a 1.78-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 9.93 million shares traded.

* Blackberry Ltd fell 2.1%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was Lundin Gold Inc , down 2.1%.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Echelon Financial Holdings Inc , Bombardier Inc , and Air Canada.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week highs and two new lows, with a total volume of 19.02 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 0.12% 16.78 Delayed Quote.-65.43%
BOMBARDIER INC. 1.54% 0.33 Delayed Quote.-83.16%
CANFOR CORPORATION 0.12% 16.59 Delayed Quote.36.99%
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. 7.10% 3.62 Delayed Quote.-36.47%
ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 3.13% 1.32 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GOLD -0.22% 1901.61 Delayed Quote.26.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.09% 42.4 Delayed Quote.-36.82%
LUNDIN GOLD INC. -1.25% 11.79 Delayed Quote.46.82%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.10% 16292.98 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
WTI -0.25% 40.549 Delayed Quote.-35.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:28aTSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost
RE
10:27aTSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost
RE
09:34aTSX opens higher on energy boost, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/22TSX rises 0.3% to 16,279.36
RE
10/21TSX falls 0.26% to 16,230.23
RE
10/20TSX ends flat at 16,273.26
RE
10/19TSX falls 1% to 16,274.07
RE
10/19TSX flat as energy losses offset gains from materials, stimulus hopes
RE
10/19TSX opens higher on energy and materials strength, renewed US stimulus hopes
RE
10/16TSX falls 0.38% to 16,438.75
RE
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:27aTSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost
RE
09:50aSTANTEC : selected to lead the preliminary design of the new Île-d'Orléans cable..
PU
09:50aBARRICK GOLD : Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
PU
09:30aOCEANAGOLD : Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option Raising Additio..
AQ
09:26aBARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
AQ
09:26aBARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : Twiga a Triumph of Partnership
GL
09:01aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotia Global Asset Management announces October 2020 cash..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 2.52 Delayed Quote.6.33%
CINEPLEX INC. 5.6 Delayed Quote.4.67%
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC. 65.23 Delayed Quote.2.50%
WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION 14.17 Delayed Quote.2.31%
IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC 47.66 End-of-day quote.2.14%
ARITZIA INC. 21.45 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 25.98 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
PAREX RESOURCES INC. 14.17 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
ERO COPPER CORP. 19.6 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. 1.76 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group