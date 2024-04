April 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened marginally lower on Friday amid a broad sell-off as investors looked to minimize risks following reports of an escalation in Middle East tensions, while technology stocks limited declines.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.64 points, or 0.13%, at 21,679.8. (Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)