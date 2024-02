Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened subdued on Friday as the index took a breather following a tech-fuelled rally in the previous session, while healthcare shares lent some support.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.95 points, or 0.01%, at 21,321.03. (Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)