TSX recoups early losses on energy boost

* The energy sector climbed 1.5% as U.S. crude prices were up 1.7% a barrel, and Brent crude added 1.8%.

* Canadian labor productivity fell 2.0% in the fourth quarter, as hours worked rose faster than business output, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.82 points, or 0.18%, at 18,354.49.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Element Fleet Management Corp, which jumped 9.3% after the firm reported fourth-quarter results and Parex Resources Inc, which rose 7.5% after multiple brokerages raised the price target of the stock.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5%.

* Resurgent worries about rising U.S. bond yields hit global shares as investors awaited remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

* Kinaxis Inc fell 15.5%, the most on the TSX, after the IT service provider reported fourth-quarter results and miner Hudbay Minerals Inc, down 4.9%, was the second biggest decliner.

* The financials sector gained 0.5%, while the industrials sector fell 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 125 issues were higher, while 91 issues declined for a 1.37-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 24.21 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, and Talon Metals Corp.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 55.72 million shares.

