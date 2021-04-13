Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/13 04:57:54 pm
19203.7 PTS   +0.01%
05:45pTSX rises 0.01% to 19,203.70
RE
05:19pINVENTRONICS  : Fourth-Quarter Loss Narrows; Posts Higher Sales
MT
04:49pBluestone Resources Files PEA for US$548-Million Mining Project at Cerro Blanco Project in Guatemala
MT
TSX rises 0.01% to 19,203.70

04/13/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.01 percent to 19,203.70 

* Leading the index were AcuityAds Holdings Inc , up 10.4%, goeasy Ltd, up 9.5%, and Aphria Inc, higher by 6.2%.

* Lagging shares were GFL Environmental Inc, down 4.3%, Methanex Corp, down 3.8%, and Linamar Corp, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 119 issues rose and 110 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 221.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Tc Energy Corp and Air Canada.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.22 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector slipped 2.45 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.26%, or $0.75, to $60.45 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.14%, or $0.72, to $64 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 10.2% for the year.


© Reuters 2021
05:29pPARKLAND  : Closes US$800 Million Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes
MT
05:25pMARKET CHATTER : Enbridge's Great Lakes Pipeline Is "Non-negotiable" For Canada
MT
05:22pParkland Announces Closing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
GL
05:22pMARKET CHATTER : Major Air Canada Holder Endorses Bailout and Sees 50% Upside
MT
05:20pGEORGE WESTON  : Retail and food businessman W. Galen Weston dead at 80 after 'l..
AQ
04:45pSAVE THE DATE : NOVAGOLD 2021 Virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04:12pCANADIAN WESTERN BANK  : CWB ranked 28 on the 2021 list of 50 Best Workplaces in..
AQ
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ALAMOS GOLD INC. 10.62 Delayed Quote.5.04%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 117.32 Delayed Quote.4.39%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 13.76 Delayed Quote.4.24%
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. 2.06 Delayed Quote.4.04%
PASON SYSTEMS INC. 8.76 Delayed Quote.3.79%
BOMBARDIER INC. 0.9 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. 4.93 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
LINAMAR CORPORATION 72.19 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
METHANEX CORPORATION 48.24 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
CINEPLEX INC. 12.87 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
