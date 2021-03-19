TSX rises 0.09% to 18,854.00

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.09 percent to 18,854.00

* Leading the index were Trillium Therapeutics Inc , up 6.3%, OceanaGold Corp, up 6.1%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp, higher by 5.6%.

* Lagging shares were Teck Resources Ltd, down 6.2%, Centerra Gold Inc, down 5.6%, and Equitable Group Inc, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 143 issues rose and 74 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 602.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Toronto-dominion Bank.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.52 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector slipped 0.88 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.4%, or $1.44, to $61.44 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.9%, or $1.2, to $64.48 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 8.1% for the year.