S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/23 05:15:03 pm
16304.08 PTS   +0.15%
05:04p TSX rises 0.15% to 16,304.08
RE
10:27aTSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost
RE
09:34aTSX opens higher on energy boost, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
TSX rises 0.15% to 16,304.08

10/23/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.15 percent to 16,304.08 

* Leading the index were Corus Entertainment Inc , up 9.8%, Onex Corp , up 5.3%, and Home Capital Group Inc , higher by 5.1%.

* Lagging shares were Parex Resources Inc , down 4.0%, Cronos Group Inc, down 3.9%, and Gibson Energy Inc, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 104 issues rose and 113 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 188.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada , Suncor Energy Inc  and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 0.07 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector climbed 1.62 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.12%, or $0.86, to $39.78 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1.86%, or $0.79, to $41.67.

* The TSX is off 4.5% for the year.


