Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/24 02:17:16 pm
17623.88 PTS   +0.17%
04:09pTSX rises 0.17% to 17,623.88
RE
02:33pTSX rises as technology and utility shares move higher
RE
12:28pAnfield Energy Closes C$2.76 Million Private Placement of Share Units
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises 0.17% to 17,623.88

12/24/2020 | 04:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.17 percent to 17,623.88 

* Leading the index were TransAlta Renewables Inc , up 6.5%, TransAlta Corp, up 4.9%, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 5.0%, Canopy Growth Corp, down 4.7%, and Aphria Inc, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 126 issues rose and 92 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 96.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce, Power Corporation Of Canada and Tc Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.70 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector climbed 0.36 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.37%, or $0.18, to $48.3 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.2%, or $0.1, to $51.3 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 3.3% for the year.


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.17% 17623.88 Delayed Quote.3.11%
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC. 6.52% 20.75 Delayed Quote.25.52%
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:09pTSX rises 0.17% to 17,623.88
RE
02:33pTSX rises as technology and utility shares move higher
RE
12:28pAnfield Energy Closes C$2.76 Million Private Placement of Share Units
MT
11:36aPower Metals Up 2.8% As It Completes Option for 100% Ownership of Paterson La..
MT
11:22aSilver Spruce Provides Mining Registry Update on Pino de Plata Ag Project, Ch..
MT
11:07aSpruce Ridge Resources Up 17% as Great Burnt Copper Project Drilling Shows Ve..
MT
10:16aMetalex Closes First Tranche of Private Placement, Announces Debt Settlement
MT
10:09aTSX falls as energy and materials stocks drag
RE
09:57aDual Listed Titan Medical Reports Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Criteri..
MT
09:54aSangoma Technologies Down 6.7% After Data Breach Due to Ransomware Attack
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
02:33pTSX rises as technology and utility shares move higher
RE
11:32aCredit Suisse Keeps Neutral Rating on TransAlta Renewables, Raises TP to $19...
MT
10:09aTSX falls as energy and materials stocks drag
RE
09:44aUPDATE ON STOCKS TO WATCH : TA Up More Than 6%, RNW Up More Than 4% at Fresh 52 ..
MT
09:33aTransAlta's Pending Sale of Assets Regarded as 'Positive' For Both Entities, ..
MT
09:07aGEORGE WESTON : Galen Weston succeeds father as controlling shareholder of groce..
AQ
07:42aAIR CANADA : Qatar Airways Bolsters Connectivity in Canada with Announcement of ..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
SHAWCOR LTD. 3.68 Delayed Quote.7.60%
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC. 20.75 Delayed Quote.6.52%
BOMBARDIER INC. 0.495 Delayed Quote.5.32%
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. 18.95 Delayed Quote.4.93%
TRANSALTA CORPORATION 9.44 Delayed Quote.4.89%
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC. 15.15 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 33.07 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 11.35 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
HEXO CORP. 5.19 Delayed Quote.-5.46%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 15.88 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ