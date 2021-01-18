TSX rises 0.2% to 17,945.11

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.20 percent to 17,945.11

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc , up 6.0%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, up 5.3%, and BlackBerry Ltd, higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were MEG Energy Corp, down 5.5%, Vermilion Energy Inc, down 4.5%, and TC Energy Corp, lower by 4.4%.

* On the TSX 134 issues rose and 81 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 81.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Alimentation Couche-tard Inc, Blackberry Ltd and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.50 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector climbed 1.31 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.52%, or $0.27, to $52.09 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.6%, or $0.33, to $54.77 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.