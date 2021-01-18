Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 01/18 04:34:50 pm
17944.88 PTS   +0.20%
04:50pCandente Gold Says Change of Name to Xali Gold Takes Effect on Tuesday
MT
04:11pTSX rises 0.2% to 17,945.11
RE
03:14pUPDATE : Alcanna Up Over 17%, Close To New 52-Week High On YSS Corp. Reverse Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises 0.2% to 17,945.11

01/18/2021 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.20 percent to 17,945.11 

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc , up 6.0%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, up 5.3%, and BlackBerry Ltd, higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were MEG Energy Corp, down 5.5%, Vermilion Energy Inc, down 4.5%, and TC Energy Corp, lower by 4.4%.

* On the TSX 134 issues rose and 81 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 81.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Alimentation Couche-tard Inc, Blackberry Ltd and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.50 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector climbed 1.31 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.52%, or $0.27, to $52.09 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.6%, or $0.33, to $54.77 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.


© Reuters 2021
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:50pCandente Gold Says Change of Name to Xali Gold Takes Effect on Tuesday
MT
04:11pTSX rises 0.2% to 17,945.11
RE
03:14pUPDATE : Alcanna Up Over 17%, Close To New 52-Week High On YSS Corp. Reverse Tak..
MT
02:30pTherma Bright Halted Ahead of News After Shares Rise 78%
MT
01:36pDream Impact Trust Renews NCIB, Announces Automatic Securities Purchase Plan
MT
12:24pCornish Metals Up 32% as Osisko Gold Royalties Opts to Convert C$7.17 Million..
MT
12:09pMetalex Ventures Raises C$1.22 Million in Final Tranche of a Private Placemen..
MT
11:42aRover Metals Raises C$1 Million in Private Placement of Share Units
MT
11:12aFlow Capital Takes 9.98% Stake in LevelJump Healthcare
MT
09:58aTSX inches higher as mining gains overcome energy losses
RE
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:43pVermilion Energy Cuts 2021 Capital Budget by 17%, Expects Lower Production as..
MT
04:32pVERMILION ENERGY BRIEF : Details Its 2021 Exploration and Development Capital Bu..
MT
04:31pVERMILION ENERGY INC. : Announces 2021 Budget
AQ
03:56pMAG SILVER : Appoints Jill Neff as Corporate Secretary
MT
03:51pMAG SILVER : Announces the Appointment of Jill Neff as Corporate Secretary
AQ
03:51pMAG Silver Announces the Appointment of Jill Neff as Corporate Secretary
GL
03:44pTC ENERGY : Kenney says killing Keystone sets risky precedent, puts Alberta on h..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 13.2 Delayed Quote.5.77%
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 106.53 Delayed Quote.4.70%
ARITZIA INC. 27.1 Delayed Quote.2.73%
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD. 51.31 Delayed Quote.2.52%
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC. 24.01 Delayed Quote.2.43%
SHAWCOR LTD. 4.12 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 4.41 Delayed Quote.-4.96%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 2.26 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 2.57 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 1.09 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ