TSX rises 0.39% to 16,184.54

10/01/2020 | 05:10pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.39 percent to 16,184.54 

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc , up 8.7%, NFI Group Inc , up 7.5%, and New Gold Inc , higher by 5.3%.

* Lagging shares were Cenovus Energy Inc , down 6.5%, Crescent Point Energy Corp, down 5.0%, and Suncor Energy Inc, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 161 issues rose and 59 fell as a 2.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 214.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd  and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 2.33 points, or 3.6%, while the financials sector climbed 0.51 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 4.08%, or $1.64, to $38.58 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 3.66%, or $1.55, to $40.75 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 5.2% for the year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED -3.42% 20.61 Delayed Quote.-50.93%
CRESCENT NV 2.54% 0.0364 Delayed Quote.28.16%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. -4.97% 1.53 Delayed Quote.-73.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.32% 40.74 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
NFI GROUP INC. 7.49% 17.8 Delayed Quote.-33.21%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.39% 16184.54 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
09/28TSX rises 1.1% to 16,242.81
RE
09/28TSX gains on energy boost, China optimism
RE
09/28TSX opens higher on energy boost, China optimism
RE
09/25TSX rises 0.96% to 16,065.35
RE
09/24TSX drops as pandemic aid fails to offset virus worries
RE
09/23TSX falls 2.02% to 15,817.11
RE
09/22TSX rises 1.01% to 16,142.89
RE
More news
