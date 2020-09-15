Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/15 04:51:17 pm
16431.27 PTS   +0.43%
TSX rises 0.43% to 16,431.27

09/15/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.43 percent to 16,431.27 

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc , up 5.6%, Northland Power Inc , up 5.2%, and Brookfield Property Partners LP , higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were Norbord Inc , down 3.7%, Transcontinental Inc , down 3.0%, and Gildan Activewear Inc, lower by 2.2%.

* On the TSX 146 issues rose and 71 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 208.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd  and Toronto-dominion Bank.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 0.28 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector climbed 0.35 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.03%, or $1.13, to $38.39 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 2.63%, or $1.04, to $40.65 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 3.7% for the year.

ChangeLast1st jan.
NORBORD INC. -3.70% 42.18 Delayed Quote.26.12%
NORTHLAND POWER INC. 5.22% 37.5 Delayed Quote.31.03%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.43% 16431.27 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. -3.03% 15.99 Delayed Quote.2.84%
