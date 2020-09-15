TSX rises 0.43% to 16,431.27

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.43 percent to 16,431.27

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc , up 5.6%, Northland Power Inc , up 5.2%, and Brookfield Property Partners LP , higher by 5%.

* Lagging shares were Norbord Inc , down 3.7%, Transcontinental Inc , down 3.0%, and Gildan Activewear Inc, lower by 2.2%.

* On the TSX 146 issues rose and 71 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 208.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Toronto-dominion Bank.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.28 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector climbed 0.35 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.03%, or $1.13, to $38.39 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.63%, or $1.04, to $40.65 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 3.7% for the year.