S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/01 05:03:01 pm
16644.99 PTS   +0.79%
05:10pTSX rises 0.79% to 16,644.99
RE
08/27TSX falls 0.35% to 16,731.49
RE
08/26TSX rises 1.04% to 16,789.97
RE
TSX rises 0.79% to 16,644.99

09/01/2020 | 05:10pm EDT
The number of novel coronavirus cases continues to grow in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.79 percent to 16,644.99 

* Leading the index were Kinaxis Inc , up 7.9%, Enghouse Systems Ltd , up 7.9%, and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , higher by 7.4%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc , down 5.6%, Cineplex Inc, down 3.2%, and B2Gold Corp, lower by 3.1%.

* On the TSX 143 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp  and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 0.82 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector climbed 0.13 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.92%, or $0.39, to $43 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.17%, or $0.53, to $45.81 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 2.5% for the year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. 0.89% 18.24 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
APHRIA INC. -2.20% 6.22 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -5.59% 12.16 Delayed Quote.-61.56%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 12.50% 0.18 Delayed Quote.-70.37%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -0.23% 21.46 Delayed Quote.-21.24%
CINEPLEX INC. -3.23% 9.58 Delayed Quote.-70.75%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -1.80% 7.1 Delayed Quote.-27.48%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.86% 78.5 Delayed Quote.51.06%
GOLD 0.11% 1969.6 Delayed Quote.30.04%
HEXO CORP. -2.11% 0.93 Delayed Quote.-54.11%
KINAXIS INC. 7.92% 214.68 Delayed Quote.98.89%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 0.00% 0.55 Delayed Quote.-9.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 45.76 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.09% 19.45 Delayed Quote.-27.01%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -3.01% 1.61 Delayed Quote.-47.96%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.79% 16644.99 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
SILVER -0.06% 28.1085 Delayed Quote.56.62%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -4.17% 0.345 Delayed Quote.-52.00%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -2.50% 0.195 Delayed Quote.-68.25%
TILRAY, INC. -3.87% 6.45 Delayed Quote.-60.83%
WTI 0.25% 42.972 Delayed Quote.-30.10%
08/26Canada's TSX seen higher as outlook improves for cyclical stocks
RE
08/26Toronto s&p/tsx composite index to rise 8.3% by end-2021 to 18,000 (17,000 in..
RE
08/26Toronto s&p/tsx composite index to rise 2.3% by end-2020 to 17,000 (15,590 in..
RE
08/25TSX falls 0.06% to 16,617.48
RE
08/24TSX rises 0.66% to 16,626.64
RE
08/24TSX rises on gains in energy firms, COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
08/24TSX opens higher on gains in energy, COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
KINAXIS INC. 214.68 Delayed Quote.7.92%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 78.5 Delayed Quote.7.86%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 5.53 Delayed Quote.7.38%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 7.28 Delayed Quote.7.06%
SHOPIFY INC. 1487.02 Delayed Quote.6.73%
CINEPLEX INC. 9.58 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 2.47 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 0.64 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 12.16 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC 46.95 End-of-day quote.-5.76%
