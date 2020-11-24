TSX rises 1.02% to 17,268.29

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.02 percent to 17,268.29

Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 26.0%, Crescent Point Energy Corp, up 10.1%, and Air Canada, higher by 9.3%.

Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc, down 12.7%, Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 8.1%, and Alamos Gold Inc, lower by 5.8%.

On the TSX 141 issues rose and 76 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 254.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Air Canada.

The TSX's energy group rose 3.92 points, or 4.5%, while the financials sector climbed 5.82 points, or 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.2%, or $1.81, to $44.87 a barrel. Brent crude rose 3.95%, or $1.82, to $47.88 [O/R]

The TSX is up 1.2% for the year.