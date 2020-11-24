Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/24 04:20:01 pm
17274.25 PTS   +1.05%
04:16pTSX rises 1.02% to 17,268.29
RE
11/23TSX rises 0.46% to 17,097.74
RE
11/23TSX rises as energy stocks gain on COVID-19 vaccine progress
RE
TSX rises 1.02% to 17,268.29

11/24/2020 | 04:16pm EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.02 percent to 17,268.29 

Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 26.0%, Crescent Point Energy Corp, up 10.1%, and Air Canada, higher by 9.3%.

Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc, down 12.7%, Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 8.1%, and Alamos Gold Inc, lower by 5.8%.

On the TSX 141 issues rose and 76 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 254.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Air Canada.

The TSX's energy group rose 3.92 points, or 4.5%, while the financials sector climbed 5.82 points, or 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.2%, or $1.81, to $44.87 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 3.95%, or $1.82, to $47.88 [O/R]

The TSX is up 1.2% for the year.


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 27.69% 11.99 Delayed Quote.-71.95%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.05% 17274.25 Delayed Quote.0.18%
