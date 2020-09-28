Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/28 04:40:05 pm
16242.81 PTS   +1.10%
05:04pTSX rises 1.1% to 16,242.81
RE
10:11aTSX gains on energy boost, China optimism
RE
09:36aTSX opens higher on energy boost, China optimism
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises 1.1% to 16,242.81

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.10 percent to 16,242.81 

* Leading the index were Methanex Corp , up 6.9%, Enerplus Corp , up 6.7%, and Vermilion Energy Inc , higher by 6.6%.

* Lagging shares were Lundin Mining Corp , down 6.2%, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 4.1%, and BlackBerry Ltd, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 189 issues rose and 32 fell as a 5.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 235.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia , Royal Bank Of Canada  and Lundin Mining Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 2.40 points, or 3.6%, while the financials sector climbed 5.05 points, or 1.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.8%, or $0.32, to $40.57 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.36%, or $0.57, to $42.49 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 4.8% for the year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 1.59% 5.75 Delayed Quote.-16.52%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -4.13% 6.5 Delayed Quote.-79.75%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 8.00% 0.135 Delayed Quote.-76.85%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 0.11% 18.96 Delayed Quote.-30.65%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -2.36% 6.63 Delayed Quote.-31.90%
ENERPLUS CORPORATION 6.72% 2.54 Delayed Quote.-74.27%
HEXO CORP. 0.00% 0.87 Delayed Quote.-57.97%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 0.00% 0.51 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.55% 42.46 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -4.90% 1.36 Delayed Quote.-55.17%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 1.13% 95.56 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.10% 16242.81 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -3.45% 0.14 Delayed Quote.-76.98%
TILRAY, INC. 0.63% 4.82 Delayed Quote.-72.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:04pTSX rises 1.1% to 16,242.81
RE
10:11aTSX gains on energy boost, China optimism
RE
09:36aTSX opens higher on energy boost, China optimism
RE
09/25TSX rises 0.96% to 16,065.35
RE
09/24TSX drops as pandemic aid fails to offset virus worries
RE
09/23TSX falls 2.02% to 15,817.11
RE
09/22TSX rises 1.01% to 16,142.89
RE
09/21TSX falls 1.34% to 15,981.77
RE
09/21TSX drops as COVID-19 cases rise; oil weighs
RE
09/21TSX drops as COVID-19 cases rise; oil weighs
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
METHANEX CORPORATION 31.88 Delayed Quote.6.91%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 0.465 Delayed Quote.6.90%
ENERPLUS CORPORATION 2.54 Delayed Quote.6.72%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. 3.4 Delayed Quote.6.58%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 5.55 Delayed Quote.6.53%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 6.18 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 0.64 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 6.5 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 0.315 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 7.22 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group