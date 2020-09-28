TSX rises 1.1% to 16,242.81

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.10 percent to 16,242.81

* Leading the index were Methanex Corp , up 6.9%, Enerplus Corp , up 6.7%, and Vermilion Energy Inc , higher by 6.6%.

* Lagging shares were Lundin Mining Corp , down 6.2%, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 4.1%, and BlackBerry Ltd, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 189 issues rose and 32 fell as a 5.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 235.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia , Royal Bank Of Canada and Lundin Mining Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.40 points, or 3.6%, while the financials sector climbed 5.05 points, or 1.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.8%, or $0.32, to $40.57 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.36%, or $0.57, to $42.49 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 4.8% for the year.