Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises on boost from pot producers

01/06/2021 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, buoyed by cannabis stocks as investors looked ahead to the prospect of a Democrat-controlled Senate in the United States.

* Democrats won one U.S. Senate race in Georgia and led in another on Wednesday, moving closer to a sweep in a deep South state that would give them control of Congress and the power to advance President-elect Joe Biden's policy goals.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.73 points, or 0.4%, at 17,753.24.

* Healthcare sector jumped 7.8% with cannabis stocks being the biggest gainers.

* The energy sector climbed 1.1% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.5%. [O/R]

* The financials sector gained 1.0%. The industrials sector rose 0.8%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,959.9 an ounce. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 137 issues were higher, while 79 issues declined for a 1.73-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.94 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canopy Growth Corp, which jumped 14.7% and Aurora Cannabis Inc , which rose 12.4%.

* Lightspeed POS Inc fell 4.0%, the most on the TSX, after TD Securities raised target price to C$105 from C$82. The second biggest decliner was Iamgold Corp, down 4.0%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc , Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 45 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 43.47 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 10.23% 10.53 Delayed Quote.18.75%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 11.60% 13.85 Delayed Quote.28.87%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 8.47% 0.32 Delayed Quote.25.49%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 11.92% 39.28 Delayed Quote.22.29%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 12.43% 10.9 Delayed Quote.21.72%
GOLD -0.83% 1930.774 Delayed Quote.2.30%
HEXO CORP. 9.70% 6.01 Delayed Quote.23.55%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION -2.29% 4.72 Delayed Quote.0.64%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 10.38% 1.18 Delayed Quote.13.59%
LIGHTSPEED POS INC. -6.12% 78.07 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.64% 53.76 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 9.74% 2.17 Delayed Quote.26.63%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.55% 17814.48 Delayed Quote.1.43%
SOUTH STATE CORPORATION 7.39% 79.51 Delayed Quote.1.62%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 0.62% 68.48 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 7.55% 0.29 Delayed Quote.21.28%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 5.88% 0.18 Delayed Quote.16.13%
TILRAY, INC. 13.41% 10.895 Delayed Quote.15.13%
WTI 0.38% 49.834 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
ZENABIS GLOBAL INC. 7.69% 0.07 Delayed Quote.32.08%
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:09aTSX rises on boost from pot producers
RE
09:57aUPDATE ON OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WATCH : Silvercorp Metals Down 1.3%; Sun Life Up 2..
MT
09:17aSKYLIGHT HEALTH BRIEF : Details Voluntary Lock-Up Agreements with Founders and E..
MT
06:29aMT NEWSWIRES OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WAT : Silvercorp Metals; Sun Life Financial; Go..
MT
01/05Titan Medical Down More Than 10% In US After Hours As Details US$10 Million B..
MT
01/05Primo Water North America Announces Alliance for Water Stewardship Certificat..
MT
01/05Diagnos Says No Undisclosed Material Information Behind 7% Rise in Shares
MT
01/05TSX rises 0.93% to 17,690.29
RE
01/05Taseko Mines Up More Than 1%, Near 52 Week Highs As Says Florence Copper Aqui..
MT
01/05Blue Sky Uranium Boosts Private Share-Unit Placement to C$5.46 Million
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:24aWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Barclays Upgrades Wheaton Precious Metals to Equalweig..
MT
10:12aCINEPLEX : Media Launches Digital Out-of-Home Programmatic Network
PU
10:02aCGI : Further Expands Its Footprint in Columbus, a High-Growth U.S. Metro Market..
BU
10:00aTC ENERGY : Launches Binding Open Season for the Keystone Pipeline System
AQ
09:56aBarclays Upgrades Yamana Gold to Equal Weight From Underweight, $5.50 Price T..
MT
09:40aARC Resources Maintained at Buy at TPH as Natural Gas Rises
MT
09:26aEx-Aurora Boss Terry Booth Named Australis Capital CEO following ALPS deal
MT
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CRONOS GROUP INC. 10.76 Delayed Quote.12.43%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 38.3 Delayed Quote.11.92%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 13.66 Delayed Quote.11.60%
HEXO CORP. 5.77 Delayed Quote.9.70%
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC. 30.025 Delayed Quote.9.38%
SHOPIFY INC. 1374 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.555 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 0.96 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
KINAXIS INC. 172.9 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 3.65 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ