Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/08 10:36:01 am
18267.38 PTS   +0.73%
04:33aTSX rises on boost from pot producers, materials stocks
RE
04:25aTSX rises on boost from pot producers, materials stocks
RE
03:38aTSX opens higher on energy strength
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises on boost from pot producers, materials stocks

02/08/2021 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, buoyed by cannabis and materials stocks, as investors hope for a significant U.S. stimulus package to help spur a faster economic recovery.

* Healthcare sector gained 3%, supported by pot producers.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9% as gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,833.4 an ounce.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 126.16 points, or 0.7%, at 18,262.06.

* Junior miner Canada Nickel Co Ltd has held talks with U.S. government officials about potentially supplying nickel for electric car batteries, its chief executive said, amid mounting concern in Washington about China's dominance of global supply chains.

* The energy sector climbed 1.0% as U.S. crude prices rose 1.0% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.0%.

* The financials sector gained 0.3%. Industrials rose 0.6%.

* On the TSX, 175 issues advanced, while 41 issues declined in a 4.27-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.67 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Westshore Terminals Investment Corp, which jumped 13.2% after BMO and TD Securities raised price targets on the stock.

* The second largest percentage gainer was BlackBerry Ltd, rising 7.3%.

* Canada Goose Holdings fell 1.2%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, down 1.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were NextSource Materials Inc , Enbridge Inc and The Supreme Cannabis Co.

* The TSX posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 177 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 64.96 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 0.71% 23.03 Delayed Quote.141.82%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -2.68% 17.14 Delayed Quote.54.25%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. -2.86% 0.34 Delayed Quote.37.25%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 8.33% 17.21 Delayed Quote.100.24%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 0.96% 53.55 Delayed Quote.46.62%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 1.63% 55.91 Delayed Quote.77.68%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 4.05% 15.98 Delayed Quote.80.20%
ENBRIDGE INC. -0.82% 45.24 Delayed Quote.10.32%
GOLD 0.68% 1837.374 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 0.83% 13.2 Delayed Quote.0.30%
HEXO CORP. -0.90% 10.78 Delayed Quote.113.06%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 0.75% 1.36 Delayed Quote.30.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.20% 60.3 Delayed Quote.14.24%
NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC. 37.93% 0.205 Delayed Quote.122.22%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -3.25% 3.74 Delayed Quote.76.33%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.74% 18267.38 Delayed Quote.4.03%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 1.37% 0.4375 Delayed Quote.57.45%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 4.17% 0.3 Delayed Quote.93.55%
TILRAY, INC. -3.96% 28 Delayed Quote.211.38%
WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION -0.35% 19.31 Delayed Quote.9.69%
WTI 0.23% 57.84 Delayed Quote.17.30%
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:33aTSX rises on boost from pot producers, materials stocks
RE
04:25aTSX rises on boost from pot producers, materials stocks
RE
03:38aTSX opens higher on energy strength
RE
02:55aLoop Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering
MT
02:38aArizona Metals Corp Says Second Drill Rig Added to Kay Mine; Key Local Suppor..
MT
02:04aNorZinc, Which Lost Near 6% Friday, Details Corporate Plans for 2021 and Beyo..
MT
01:54aAnglo Pacific Group PLC Up Near 3% In UK Afternoon Trade After Detailing 2020..
MT
01:42aMonarch Mining at 52 Week Highs As Reports a "Significant" Resource Increase ..
MT
01:34aLoop Insights Signs Four-Year Venue Management Agreement Through TELUS IoT Ma..
MT
01:24aPinnacle Renewable Energy to be Acquired by Drax Group For $831 Million Cash
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:28aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank launches Net Zero Research Fund to boost transi..
AQ
04:14aBOMBARDIER : Appoints Stuart Bailey as General Manager of its Newly Acquired Ber..
AQ
04:14aBOMBARDIER : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Fe..
AQ
04:02aNUTRIEN : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Nutrien to $56 From $50, Mainta..
MT
03:56aCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : CP Rail Reports Record January for Canadian Grain Tra..
MT
03:45aSTANTEC : New Stantec-designed hospital opens its doors to support Ontario's pan..
PU
03:31aCP RAIL BRIEF : Reports Record January for Canadian Grain Transport
MT
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 4.71 Delayed Quote.14.88%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 16.52 Delayed Quote.12.00%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 16.9 Delayed Quote.8.33%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. 4.77 Delayed Quote.7.19%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD. 7.46 Delayed Quote.5.67%
ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 36.99 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 16.35 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 54.76 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 39.7 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC. 25.59 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ