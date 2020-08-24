Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

08/24 10:04:46 am
16594.74 PTS   +0.47%
10:04aTSX rises on gains in energy firms, COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
10:02aTSX rises on gains in energy firms, COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
09:37aTSX opens higher on gains in energy, COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
TSX rises on gains in energy firms, COVID-19 treatment hopes

08/24/2020 | 10:04am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as energy shares rose on firmer oil prices, with signs of progress in COVID-19 treatment efforts bolstering sentiment.

* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8% as storms closed in on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half of the region's oil production. [O/R]* U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed the Food and Drug Administration's authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.74 points, or 0.5%, at 16,600.59.

* The financials sector gained 0.8%, while the industrials sector rose 0.5%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2%, even as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,929.6 an ounce. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 154 issues were higher, while 59 issues declined for a 2.61-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 8.74 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ballard Power Systems Inc, which jumped 5.3% after brokerage Bernstein started coverage of the stock with an "outperform" rating.

* Its gains were followed by Pason Systems Inc , which rose 3.9% after RBC assumed coverage of the oil and gas services provider with a "sector perform" rating.

* Pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc fell 2.1%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 1.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were NextSource Materials Inc , Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd and Just Energy Group Inc .

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 43 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 25.26 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

