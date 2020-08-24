TSX rises on gains in energy firms, COVID-19 treatment hopes

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index advanced on
Monday as energy shares rose on firmer oil prices, with signs of
progress in COVID-19 treatment efforts bolstering sentiment.
* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude
prices were up 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude
added 0.8% as storms closed in on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting
more than half of the region's oil production.
* U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed the Food and
Drug Administration's authorization of a coronavirus treatment
that uses blood plasma from recovered patients
* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.74 points, or 0.5%,
at 16,600.59.
* The financials sector gained 0.8%, while the
industrials sector rose 0.5%.
* The materials sector, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2%,
even as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,929.6 an ounce.
* On the TSX, 154 issues were higher, while 59 issues
declined for a 2.61-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 8.74
million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ballard Power
Systems Inc, which jumped 5.3% after brokerage
Bernstein started coverage of the stock with an "outperform"
rating.
* Its gains were followed by Pason Systems Inc,
which rose 3.9% after RBC assumed coverage of the oil and gas
services provider with a "sector perform" rating.
* Pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc fell 2.1%, the
most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was Aurinia
Pharmaceuticals Inc, down 1.4%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were NextSource
Materials Inc, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd
and Just Energy Group Inc.
* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 43 new 52-week highs
and eight new lows, with total volume of 25.26 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)