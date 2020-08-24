Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/24 10:05:01 am
16596.97 PTS   +0.48%
10:04aTSX rises on gains in energy firms, COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
10:02aTSX rises on gains in energy firms, COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
09:37aTSX opens higher on gains in energy, COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
TSX rises on gains in energy firms, COVID-19 treatment hopes

08/24/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as energy shares rose on firmer oil prices, with signs of progress in COVID-19 treatment efforts bolstering sentiment.

* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8% as storms closed in on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half of the region's oil production.

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed the Food and Drug Administration's authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.74 points, or 0.5%, at 16,600.59.

* The financials sector gained 0.8%, while the industrials sector rose 0.5%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2%, even as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,929.6 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 154 issues were higher, while 59 issues declined for a 2.61-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 8.74 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ballard Power Systems Inc, which jumped 5.3% after brokerage Bernstein started coverage of the stock with an "outperform" rating.

* Its gains were followed by Pason Systems Inc, which rose 3.9% after RBC assumed coverage of the oil and gas services provider with a "sector perform" rating.

* Pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc fell 2.1%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, down 1.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were NextSource Materials Inc, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd and Just Energy Group Inc.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 43 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 25.26 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -1.35% 5.82 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -2.25% 12.15 Delayed Quote.-62.90%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 0.00% 0.21 Delayed Quote.-61.11%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 0.05% 21.18 Delayed Quote.-22.56%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 0.43% 7.04 Delayed Quote.-29.89%
GOLD 0.27% 1942.193 Delayed Quote.27.82%
HEXO CORP. -1.08% 0.92 Delayed Quote.-55.07%
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. 6.67% 0.4 Delayed Quote.-82.80%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 1.92% 0.53 Delayed Quote.-14.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.59% 44.72 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD. -45.03% 1.08 Delayed Quote.241.07%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -1.18% 1.67 Delayed Quote.-47.02%
PASON SYSTEMS INC. 3.11% 6.31 Delayed Quote.-53.39%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.45% 16596.97 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 0.38 Delayed Quote.-49.33%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 0.00% 0.18 Delayed Quote.-71.43%
TILRAY, INC. -3.69% 6.4041 Delayed Quote.-61.24%
WTI 0.16% 42.522 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
NFI GROUP INC. 17.63 Delayed Quote.6.46%
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC. 10.35 Delayed Quote.4.12%
AIR CANADA 16.53 Delayed Quote.3.38%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 1.62 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 0.66 Delayed Quote.3.13%
BOMBARDIER INC. 0.395 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
MULLEN GROUP LTD. 10.07 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. 1.21 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 12.2 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.72 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
