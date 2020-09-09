TSX tracks oil price gains

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 227.69 points, or 1.41%, at 16,327.21.

* Canadian housing starts rose 6.9% in August compared with the previous month as groundbreaking increased on multi-family units, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

* The energy sector climbed 1.6% as U.S. crude prices rose 1.4% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6%. [O/R]

* The financials sector gained 0.9%, while the industrials sector rose 1.0%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.9% while gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,925 an ounce. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* On the TSX, 200 issues gained, while 19 issues fell for a 10.53-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 27.63 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , which jumped 6.8% after brokerages TD Securities and Canaccord raised their price targets on its stock, while Pretium Resources rose 5.1%.

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems fell 4.9%, the most on the TSX, after announcing a reorganization plan that included workforce reductions in Europe and Asia to help mitigate the expected impact of a downturn in its transportation markets brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were BCE Inc, Suncor Energy and Barrick Gold Corp.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were nine new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 48.51 million shares.

(The story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to remove reference to investors awaiting the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision. The central bank announced its decision to hold rates steady earlier in the day)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)