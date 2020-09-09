Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/09 11:22:46 am
16339.08 PTS   +1.49%
11:16aTSX tracks oil price gains
RE
09/04TSX falls 1.4% to 16,218.01
RE
09/04Canada's TSX posts biggest weekly loss since June, C$ rises after jobs gain
RE
TSX tracks oil price gains

09/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT
The number of novel coronavirus cases continues to grow in Toronto

Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Wednesday, tracking higher oil prices, while investors moved past news of a pause in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trials.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 227.69 points, or 1.41%, at 16,327.21.

* Canadian housing starts rose 6.9% in August compared with the previous month as groundbreaking increased on multi-family units, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

* The energy sector climbed 1.6% as U.S. crude prices rose 1.4% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6%. [O/R]

* The financials sector gained 0.9%, while the industrials sector rose 1.0%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.9% while gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,925 an ounce. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* On the TSX, 200 issues gained, while 19 issues fell for a 10.53-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 27.63 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , which jumped 6.8% after brokerages TD Securities and Canaccord raised their price targets on its stock, while Pretium Resources rose 5.1%.

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems fell 4.9%, the most on the TSX, after announcing a reorganization plan that included workforce reductions in Europe and Asia to help mitigate the expected impact of a downturn in its transportation markets brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were BCE Inc, Suncor Energy and Barrick Gold Corp.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were nine new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 48.51 million shares.

(The story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to remove reference to investors awaiting the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision. The central bank announced its decision to hold rates steady earlier in the day)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)

ChangeLast1st jan.
ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS INC. -5.65% 17.5 Delayed Quote.-13.35%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 7.71% 5.87 Delayed Quote.28.24%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. 3.68% 17.18 Delayed Quote.14.81%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.49% 16341.87 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
