Stocks on Canada's main exchange were up strongly, as technology and mining names led broad gains.

In midday trading, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 1.1% higher at 22195.68, putting it on track for its best close in a month. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was ahead 1.1% at 1324.04.

Constellation Software was among the biggest drivers of the market by volume, with the shares up 1.4%.

Among the big mining companies, Barrick Gold was up 3.9%, Agnico Eagle advanced 3.8% and Lundin Mining was 6.9% higher.

Each of the big banks also staged gains, led by a 0.9% rise by Bank of Nova Scotia and 1.3% increase by Royal Bank of Canada.

Other market movers:

Baylin Technologies' shares were 24% higher at C$0.28 after the company's Galtronics subsidiary landed a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract from a U.S. computer networking company for a 4G/5G mobile antenna solution.

Open Text was up 1.2% at C$42.40 after the software company said it was cutting about 1,200 jobs in an effort to support growth.

