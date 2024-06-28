By Robb M. Stewart

Stocks on Canada's biggest exchange were little changed as weakness in the mining sector balanced finance-led gains.

At midday on the last trading day of the month and the quarter, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 6 points at 21948.15. The index is on track for a gain of 1.8% this week, and has widened its year-to-date advance to 4.7%

The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was down 0.2 point at 1309.37.

The country's big banks all advanced, led by a 1% rise in Bank of Nova Scotia and 2.1% advance by Laurentian Bank of Canada.

Among the miners, Barrick Gold eased 0.2% and Agnico Eagle dropped 0.7%. First Quantum Minerals retreated 3.4% after Reuters reported the company will launch formal arbitration proceedings against Panama in July over the country's decision to close its Cobre Panama copper mine last year.

Data released Friday showed Canada's economic growth rebounded in April, rising 0.3% from the month before as economists expected, though an advance estimate suggests the pace cooled to 0.1% in May. Economists don't expect the data will move the needle for the Bank of Canada but could leave the door open to further interest rate cuts this year.

Other market movers:

Boat Rocker Media's shares rallied 32% to C$1.04 after the entertainment company said it sold its majority stake in Hollywood talent manager Untitled Entertainment to private-equity firm TPG for about 51.6 million Canadian dollars (US$37.7 million) and an 8.8% interest in a new TPG company.

