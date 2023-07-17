* Energy, materials drag TSX down

July 17 (Reuters) - Resources-heavy Toronto shares had a dismal start to the week as a decline in commodity prices after weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data dragged materials and energy stocks down.

At 10:17 a.m. ET (1417 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.2 points, or 0.1%, at 20,240.87.

China reported economic growth of 0.8% in the second quarter, above analysts' forecast of a 0.5% increase, while the annual pace slowed to 6.3%, well below expectations of 7.3% growth.

"It is a sign of weakness for sure," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser of Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

Metals prices declined after China's frail gross domestic product growth fueled concerns over demand from the top consumer. Oil prices, too, slid more than 1% after the data.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.3%. Energy stocks dropped 0.4%.

"They (China) are growing again, but by smaller numbers. So that is definitely going to impact commodities (and in turn) will impact the TSX because a large component of our market here in Canada is dependent on those (energy and materials) sectors," Small said.

Data on Monday showed Canadian wholesale trade grew by 3.5% in May from April.

Investor would focus on Canadian inflation data, due on Tuesday, as they look to determine the Bank of Canada's monetary policy trajectory.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.1% lower on Friday, but gained more than 2% for the week. Shares of Constellation Software rose 0.7% after the company said it would buy mortgage data vendor Black Knight's Optimal Blue business for $700 million.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)