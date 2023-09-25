BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The radiation and medical technology group Eckert & Ziegler has secured a major order from the USA. The order is for the delivery of carrier-free lutetium-177 to the US company Point Biopharma, the SDax-listed company announced on Tuesday night. The agreement has a term of ten years with a total sales volume of more than 100 million euros. The contract is still subject to the substance produced by the Germans proving suitable for the compound envisaged by the client. The expected sales volume is based on the assumption of market approval.

Eckert & Ziegler plans to invest around ten million euros in its own Wilmington site in the US state of Massachusetts to expand its manufacturing capacities. The agreement is expected to generate initial sales from 2023 and, assuming Point's products receive market approval, substantial earnings./he