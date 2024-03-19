BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The radiation and medical technology group Eckert & Ziegler is targeting further sales growth in 2024. After an 11 percent increase in revenue to a good 246 million euros in 2023, the company is expected to achieve sales of 265 million euros in the new year, as the company surprisingly announced on Tuesday evening on the basis of preliminary figures. Adjusted for special effects, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from continuing operations are expected to reach around 50 million euros. In 2023, this figure was 46.9 million euros, according to a spokesperson. Meanwhile, the company is cutting the dividend almost completely in order to have money for growth projects.

Despite a net profit of 26.3 million euros in 2023, which corresponds to earnings per share of 1.26 euros, only 0.05 euros will be paid out as a dividend per share. "The liquidity remaining in the company as a result will be used to finance new high-yield projects in the continuously growing market for radiopharmaceuticals.

market for radiopharmaceuticals," it said. This includes, in particular, the expansion of production capacities. The dividend cut is also intended to ensure greater independence from external financing. The company plans to publish the detailed annual financial statements for 2023 on March 22, 2024.

In addition to the reduced dividend, the shareholders are also to receive

planned spin-off of Pentixapharm AG, shareholders will receive one Pentixapharm share for each Eckert & Ziegler share in their securities account. Eckert & Ziegler announced a spin-off in the fall. The SDax-listed company intends to focus on its core competencies in order to further expand its position as a leading supplier of radioisotopes for the production of radiopharmaceuticals./mis/edh