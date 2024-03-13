MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The IT service provider Nagarro earned less last year due to weak capacity utilization. Despite an increase in sales of 6.5 percent to 912 million euros, which was recently announced in key figures, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for special effects fell by 15 percent to 125.9 million euros. This was announced by the company on Wednesday in Munich on the basis of preliminary figures. The corresponding operating margin was 13.8 percent after 17.3 percent in the previous year. In the coming year, it is likely to be around 14%, as the company announced in February. Turnover of around one billion euros should then also be achieved. The SDax-listed company will present detailed figures for 2023 in its annual report on April 16./men/stk