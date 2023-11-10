OLDENBURG (dpa-AFX) - The photo service provider Cewe has grown in the first nine months of the year. As the group announced in Oldenburg on Friday, sales from January to the end of September rose by 8.9 percent to 453 million euros compared to the same period last year. At the same time, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to 2.3 million euros. In the same period last year, this figure was negative. The net loss shrank to 441,000 euros after minus 1.3 million euros in the same period last year. According to management, both photofinishing and commercial online printing contributed to the growth. Christmas business in the fourth quarter is traditionally the peak of the season for the photo service provider. The Group confirmed its annual targets./knd/mis