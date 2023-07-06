LUXEMBOURG/NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Suse, the crisis-ridden Linux software specialist, posted weaker results in the second fiscal quarter than experts had expected. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), adjusted for special effects, slumped eleven percent to 52 million dollars (48 million euros) in the three months to the end of April, the SDax-listed company announced in Luxembourg on Thursday. Below the line, Suse widened its loss from $13.7 million to $31.6 million. The company had already cut its annual forecast with preliminary figures in May due to weak business. Revenue increased one percent to $162 million in the three months to the end of April. The volume of contracts acquired declined compared with the same period last year./men/zb