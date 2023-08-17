LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Linux specialist Suse could soon disappear from the stock market. Majority shareholder EQT Private Equity announced on Thursday evening an official takeover bid for the 20.9 percent of the shares it does not yet own. The offer price is 16 euros and includes an interim dividend payable by Suse to all shareholders. This dividend will be used to finance the offer and therefore depends on the number of shares tendered.

Assuming appropriate success, EQT intends to subsequently delist the company with the "objective that Suse can fully focus on implementing a strategy of long-term value enhancement without the short-term earnings pressure of the capital market." The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of the SDax company supported the exit from the stock exchange.

Investors have not yet been able to react. The Suse share is currently suspended from trading. The closing price in Xetra main trading had been 9.61 euros on Thursday./he/tih