ELLWANGEN (dpa-AFX) - The ailing battery group Varta looks even more pessimistic at the year 2023 due to weak demand. Thus, sales should only reach the lower end of the targeted range, the adjusted operating profit could even collapse in the worst case, contrary to earlier expectations. Although the Group's management tried to spread optimism and hoped for a better second half of the year, investors on the stock exchange resented the company's second target reduction this year.

After the start of trading, the Varta share slipped by around nine percent. Most recently, the shares were still trading around six percent lower at 21.31 euros. The recovery since the beginning of June has now received a damper. One trader complained that the operating situation had not improved in the second quarter. The company's business has been weakening for some time. From the record high of the share above 181 euros at the beginning of 2021, only a little more than ten percent remains. A capital increase in March also played a role in this.

Sales will probably only reach the lower end of the previous forecast range of 820 to 870 million euros, the SDax-listed company announced in Ellwangen on Wednesday. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted for special items are likely to be between 40 and 60 million euros. While analysts had already expected a similar level of sales, the new forecast for operating earnings is significantly below expectations.

In 2022, sales had fallen by a tenth to just under 807 million euros and adjusted operating profit had been 69.5 million. Varte had previously held out the prospect of a profit at least at this level.

Varta justified the new forecasts with a low demand and with the fact that the stocks with manufacturers and consumers are still high.

Group management hopes for an improvement in the second half of the year, which traditionally shows strong business. Among other things, CEO Markus Hackstein expects the new energy storage factory in Ellwangen to provide a positive boost. "However, the positive developments as well as the progress of the ongoing restructuring cannot entirely cushion the effects of the challenges we have faced in recent months," he added, according to the statement.

Based on preliminary figures, Varta lost approximately 175 million euros in the second quarter, about 8.6 percent less than a year earlier. The adjusted operating loss (Ebitda) was 5 million euros after an operating profit of 30.8 million a year ago. This was mainly due to a lack of demand for microbatteries, which are installed in wireless headphones, according to the company.

To cut costs, the company had announced in the spring that it would cut around 800 full-time jobs across the company. Global crises had recently weighed on results and made appropriate measures necessary, it was said at the time. Varta had posted deep red figures in the past fiscal year. According to its own information, the company recently employed around 4700 people.

The board of directors will publish the final results for the first half of the year on August 11.