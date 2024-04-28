DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - According to a press report, the printing press manufacturer Heidelberger Druck is once again looking more confidently at the development of the order situation. "In particular, the order intake in the fourth quarter shows a positive market trend," a company spokesman said, reported "Wirtschaftswoche" on Sunday. According to current information, incoming orders were higher than in the same quarter of the previous year, the spokesperson said.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Martin Sonnenschein also expects the business situation to improve in the course of the important industry trade fair Drupa, the report continued. This begins at the end of May in Düsseldorf. "Experience shows that the market is always difficult before the Drupa global trade fairo, Sonnenschein said. However, "an upturn can be expected in the second half of 2024".

In February, Heidelberger Druck reported a drop in demand in the third quarter and introduced short-time working at several locations. The share price of the SDax company has been on a downward trend for some time. A few days ago, the company also announced a change of CEO: Former S.Oliver boss Jürgen Otto is to take over as CEO from July 1, replacing the previous Group CEO Ludwin Monz./he