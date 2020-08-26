Log in
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
>
Indexes
>
World
>
SENSEX 30
XC0009698199
SENSEX 30
End-of-day quote World - 08/25
38843.88
PTS
+0.12%
05:50a
Indian equities face correction after 50% rally
RE
05:45a
India bse sensex to rise slightly to 39,000 by end-2020(31,960 in may poll)
RE
02:01a
Sensex, Nifty nearly flat, U.S. consumer confidence data weighs
RE
News of the index components
INDIA BSE SENSEX TO RISE SLIGHTLY TO 39,000 BY END-2020(31,960 IN MAY POLL)
0
08/26/2020 | 05:45am EDT
REUTERS POLL-INDIA BSE SENSEX TO RISE SLIGHTLY TO 39,000 BY END-2020(31,960 IN MAY POLL)
0
All news about SENSEX 30
05:50a
Indian equities face correction after 50% rally
RE
05:45a
India bse sensex to rise slightly to 39,000 by end-2020(31,960 in may poll)
RE
02:01a
Sensex, Nifty nearly flat, U.S. consumer confidence data weighs
RE
08/25
Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes
RE
08/24
Indian shares end near six-month highs on coronavirus treatment hopes
RE
08/24
Nifty, Sensex end near six-month highs on coronavirus treatment hopes
RE
08/24
Indian shares inch up as more industries reopen, banks lead gains
RE
08/24
Indian shares inch up as more industries reopen, financials lead
RE
08/21
BUOYANT INDIAN STOCK MARKETS TO CORR
: RBI governor
RE
08/21
Nifty, Sensex rise on hopes of business revival, global rally
RE
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
TATA MOTORS LIMITED
47.95
7.27%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED
127.1
4.87%
BAJAJ FINANCE
3642.9
4.32%
STATE BANK OF INDIA
207.95
3.23%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
738.6
2.23%
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
980.4
-1.10%
TATA STEEL LIMITED
424
-1.28%
HERO MOTOCORP LTD
2969.75
-1.50%
NTPC LTD
103.8
-1.52%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
525.1
-1.57%
More Top / Flop
