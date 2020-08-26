Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SENSEX 30       XC0009698199

SENSEX 30
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryNewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA BSE SENSEX TO RISE SLIGHTLY TO 39,000 BY END-2020(31,960 IN MAY POLL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:45am EDT

REUTERS POLL-INDIA BSE SENSEX TO RISE SLIGHTLY TO 39,000 BY END-2020(31,960 IN MAY POLL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SENSEX 30
05:50aIndian equities face correction after 50% rally
RE
05:45aIndia bse sensex to rise slightly to 39,000 by end-2020(31,960 in may poll)
RE
02:01aSensex, Nifty nearly flat, U.S. consumer confidence data weighs
RE
08/25Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes
RE
08/24Indian shares end near six-month highs on coronavirus treatment hopes
RE
08/24Nifty, Sensex end near six-month highs on coronavirus treatment hopes
RE
08/24Indian shares inch up as more industries reopen, banks lead gains
RE
08/24Indian shares inch up as more industries reopen, financials lead
RE
08/21BUOYANT INDIAN STOCK MARKETS TO CORR : RBI governor
RE
08/21Nifty, Sensex rise on hopes of business revival, global rally
RE
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 47.95 End-of-day quote.7.27%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 127.1 End-of-day quote.4.87%
BAJAJ FINANCE 3642.9 End-of-day quote.4.32%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 207.95 End-of-day quote.3.23%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 738.6 End-of-day quote.2.23%
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED 980.4 End-of-day quote.-1.10%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 424 End-of-day quote.-1.28%
HERO MOTOCORP LTD 2969.75 End-of-day quote.-1.50%
NTPC LTD 103.8 End-of-day quote.-1.52%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 525.1 End-of-day quote.-1.57%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group