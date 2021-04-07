Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SENSEX 30       XC0009698199

SENSEX 30
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

India cenbank holds rates at record lows amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases

04/07/2021 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates steady at record lows on Wednesday, as widely expected, sticking to its accommodative monetary policy amid concerns that rising COVID-19 infections could derail the country's nascent economic recovery.

The RBI kept the repo rate or its key lending rate steady at 4% while the reverse repo rate or its borrowing rate was left unchanged at 3.35%.

India's central bank has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from the pandemic. This follows 135 bps worth of rate cuts since the beginning of 2019.

"The MPC judged that monetary policy should remain accommodative till prospects of sustained recovery are well secured," Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The decision comes as a resurgence in cases has prompted many state governments to resume coronavirus restrictions this week, fuelling concerns about economic activity. India reported 115,736 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.[FWN2LZ0QB]

The MPC voted unanimously to keep rates steady and retain the accommodative monetary policy stance, Das said adding that it would do so while keeping a lid on inflation.

The annual retail inflation rate rose to a three-month high of 5.03% in February due to higher fuel prices.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose after the central bank left is key rates unchanged. The Nifty was up 0.76% at 14,794.40 while the Sensex rose 0.73% to 49,554.71 by 0435 GMT.

Traders are closely awaiting the RBI's guidance on liquidity normalisation which will be critical for bond markets which needs to absorb the government's massive borrowing program of $12 trillion in 2021/22.

The government needs these funds to support its spending to ensure the economy continues to remain on track for a solid recovery.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4% year-on-year in the October-December quarter of 2020. Revised data showed in February the economy contracted 7.3% in the July-September period of 2020 and 24.4% in April-June.

(Additional reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2021
All news about SENSEX 30
01:07aRBI holds rates at record lows amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases
RE
01:06aIndian shares rise after RBI holds key rates steady
RE
01:06aIndia cenbank holds rates at record lows amid concerns over rising COVID-19 c..
RE
12:59aIndian shares rise after central bank holds key rates steady
RE
04/06US Stocks Signal Weaker Open as Futures Slide Pre-Bell; Europe Moves Higher W..
MT
04/06Wall Street Edges Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Higher, Asia Uneven
MT
04/06COVID-19 surge caps gains in Indian shares
RE
04/06Indian Stocks Close Flat after Paring Previous Day’s Losses; Adani Port..
MT
04/06Asian Stock Exchanges Uneven in Holiday Trading
MT
04/06SENSEX 30  : Indian Indices End Flat on Tuesday After Volatile Sessions
MT
More news
News of the index components SENSEX 30
04/06RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Unit Acquires Rights to Use Airtel's Spectrum in Three Ci..
MT
04/06MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA  : & Subsidiary Incorporates Renewable Energy Distribution..
MT
04/06RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Media Release issued by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a ..
PU
04/05MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA  : Production Rises to 172,433 Units in March
MT
04/05MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA  : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 29,817 Units in India durin..
AQ
04/05NTPC  : total installed capacity reaches 65,810 MW
PU
04/05INFOSYS  : Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the ..
AQ
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 542.95 Delayed Quote.2.02%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2023.25 Delayed Quote.1.96%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 355.7 Delayed Quote.1.47%
INDUSLND BANK LIMITED 940.9 Delayed Quote.1.47%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 212.1 Delayed Quote.1.39%
AXIS BANK LIMITED 677.35 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 132.7 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 1025.55 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 985.8 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 3241.4 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ