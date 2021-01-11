Indian shares close at record highs as IT stocks rally

BENGALURU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at
all-time highs on Monday on the prospects of strong quarterly
earnings from software outsourcers this week following an upbeat
outlook from Tata Consultancy Services, the country's top IT
services exporter.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.96% to
14,484 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1% to
49,269.32.
The Nifty IT index rose 3.3%, with TCS
climbing 1.8% to hit a record high of 3,230 rupees after the
company on Friday reported higher December-quarter profit.
"The expectations of results from blue-chips are very high.
The global markets are good and liquidity is also coming. The
sentiment is so solid that markets are not concerned about
valuations. This (up)trend is looking difficult to break," said
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
"Investors are not able to find a reason why they should not
invest ... We are advising clients to book profits, have a
balanced portfolio and invest in high quality large cap stocks"
Nair said.
Shares of D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts rose
2.8% after the company reported a 16.4% jump in December-quarter
profit over the weekend. (https://bit.ly/39k1qPB)
IT major Infosys Ltd was the top boost to the
Nifty 50 index, gaining 4.9%, while Wipro Ltd and HCL
Technologies advanced 3.9% and 6.1%, respectively
ahead of their earnings this week.
Tata Motors Ltd's shares ended 11.4% higher,
lifting the Nifty auto index up by 2.61%
Shares of Burger King India Ltd fell 10%. The
stock has fallen about 30% from a peak of 213.80, after a bumper
listing in December.
Meanwhile, world shares slipped from record highs on Monday
as caution over rising coronavirus cases saw some profit-taking
from investors
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)