SENSEX 30
Indian shares fall as financials drag, inflation hits three-month high

03/15/2021 | 12:20am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight financial stocks, after data showed that the country's retail inflation jumped to a three-month high in February, while a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases also weighed on sentiment.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.77% to 14,914.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.77% to 50,401.72 by 0352 GMT.

Government data on Friday showed India's annual retail inflation rose 5.03% in February on higher fuel prices, above the 4.83% forecast in a Reuters' poll, though remaining within the central bank's targeted range.

Also, India on Sunday reported this year's biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases. The country is the third-worst affected globally with 11.36 million cases, behind the United States and Brazil.

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd fell 1.9%. The Reserve Bank of India has rejected the lender's application to set up an asset reconstruction company for bad loans, the Mint newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3tkAHLi.

The Nifty Bank Index, which rose 0.76% last week, shed 1.50%. HDFC Bank Ltd was the top drag on Nifty 50, falling 1.3%.

Broader global markets were trading higher, as investors bet on a faster economic recovery after the signing of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill into law last week.

Reuters also reported on Monday that India would propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, citing a senior government official.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HDFC BANK LIMITED -0.24% 1551.95 End-of-day quote.8.05%
NIFTY 50 -1.03% 14857.95 Delayed Quote.7.50%
NIFTY BANK -1.23% 34870.55 Delayed Quote.13.54%
SENSEX 30 -0.95% 50792.08 Real-time Quote.6.37%
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 1013.15 Delayed Quote.0.99%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 220.95 Delayed Quote.0.41%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 839.6 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
YES BANK LIMITED 15.6 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 372.5 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
VEDANTA LIMITED 221.2 End-of-day quote.-2.34%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 3746.4 End-of-day quote.-3.13%
