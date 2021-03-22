Log in
SENSEX 30

SENSEX 30
Indian shares fall as financials weigh, COVID-19 cases rise

03/22/2021 | 12:02am EDT
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Monday, weighed down by financial stocks amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, while Asian peers were mixed as a plunge in Turkish lira made investors cautious.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% to 14,673 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.6% to 49,584.59 as of 0350 GMT.

India's two main stock exchanges last week posted their first weekly decline in three on a fresh surge in domestic COVID-19 cases and rising U.S. bond yields.

Daily coronavirus cases in the country hit four-month high on Sunday and some regions have reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, while more steps are being considered.

Asian markets turned mixed and bonds bounced on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira sparked talk that capital controls might be needed to stem the rout. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. 583 Delayed Quote.0.81%
HERO MOTOCORP LTD 3135 Delayed Quote.0.51%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 853.9 Delayed Quote.0.42%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 5475.2 Delayed Quote.0.40%
INFOSYS LIMITED 1349.6 Delayed Quote.0.38%
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED 1396.3 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
INDUSLND BANK LIMITED 1001 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 2502.85 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 132.1 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 225.55 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
